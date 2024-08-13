Task force to look into Atlanta apartment buildings that could be at risk for rooftop fires

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is creating a task force to look into large apartment buildings with rooftop areas that could be a risk. It will also increase inspections.

A fire destroyed the Reserve at Lavista Walk apartments in November where fireworks on the roof were to blame. Last month at the Bell Collier Village apartments, fire investigators say a large, unsanctioned rooftop party started a fire using charcoal on a propane grill.

The Bell Collier Village fire was discussed during Monday’s city council public safety meeting with questions of fire three trucks to arrive. A ladder truck with a broken nozzle was unable to spray water from above.

“I believe two of those initial trucks had issues,” Councilman Dustin Hillis said.

Hillis also asked Fire Chief Rod Smith about re-inspecting these large, multi-story apartments after initial occupancy. Smith said the department will focus on those buildings with rooftop decks.

“We have a task force that we’re setting up to identify all the multiple-occupancy properties that may have recreational areas on their rooftops,” Smith said. “Identify those and we’re going to target those and go back out and re-inspect.”

Smith also addressed short-staffing, saying they are increasing the community risk unit by 15 positions to handle more inspections, more frequently.

“Can we set how often these large apartment complexes should be reinspected for fire and life safety?” Hillis asked.

“Yes we can. And that’s what we intend on doing,” Smith said.

“OK, that’s good to hear,” the councilman responded.

The chief did not give the committee a timeline of when the task force will start working or start new inspections. He did give updates on new equipment that is in the process of arriving and ordering three new ladder trucks and eight new engines.