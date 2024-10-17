‘Targeted’; Unknown powder sent to GA Secretary of State’s Office

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office chief operating officer says the envelope came to a mailroom where ballot request forms come in among other things.

But the envelope in question contained an unknown powder, which he says the FBI took possession of after its discovery today.

This afternoon, Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winne received this statement from the FBI: “FBI Atlanta can confirm our team responded to the Secretary of State’s office to assist in an investigation. Any evidence collected will be sent to the agents handling the case.”

An official says someone elected to target the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office which is busy with its role overseeing elections with an envelope containing an unknown powder which the FBI picked up today after it arrived in the mail.

The Secretary of State’s Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling says he believes it was sent weeks ago.

Winne asked the Secretary of State’s office if they had been expecting this mail.

Sterling replied, “Yes, this is part of a series of these envelopes that were sent out about a month ago now that were targeting elections offices around the country.”

Winne asked, ‘You believe you were targeted because of your role overseeing the elections, the secretary of state’s office?’

“Absolutely,” Sterling answered.

The office said once the suspicious mail was discovered, they cleared the room immediately and called the FBI to send in their hazmat team.

FBI Atlanta forwarded Channel 2 Action News a statement originally sent from FBI Oklahoma City on September 17. It says in part:

“The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to election officials in several states. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters.”