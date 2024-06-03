Local

Tag reader nabs woman wanted for boyfriend’s murder in DeKalb County

Tag reader nabs woman wanted for boyfriend’s murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A check on a car’s license plate reader led to the driver being arrested for murder.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County tag reader system captured a silver Chrysler 200 that was being used by a homicide suspect.

Officers spotted the car traveling down Panola Road when it stopped near Marbut Forest Drive.

According to DeKalb County police, the driver confessed to the murder of her boyfriend on South Deshon Road. The incident happened on May 22.

The suspect nor the victim’s ages and identities were released.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!