Swim warning issued after gator found swimming along Tybee Island shorelines

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Lifeguards had to send out a warning for anyone who was going to Tybee Island after an alligator was spotted along a beach on Wednesday.

The gator was about 8-10 feet in length and was spotted hanging out in the water just a couple feet off the shoreline along Polk Street.

Later in the afternoon, the gator ended up swimming away toward a shipping channel toward deeper waters.

“This is a reminder that our ocean is home to many unseen hazards and wildlife, including alligators, sharks, jellyfish, and other marine animals,” Tybee Island Ocean Rescue said in a post on their Facebook page. “Always stay alert, be mindful of your surroundings, and respect the ocean.”

On Thursday, the ocean rescue said the alligator was spotted again by North Beach, “but there have been no further sightings close to shore since.”