SUV crashes into Marietta townhome, two hospitalized

MARIETTA, GA — A dramatic crash sent an SUV hurtling through the front door of a townhome on Cole Street near North Marietta Parkway, sending two people to the hospital and prompting a building safety inspection.

Witness Addison Blumenthal described the moment of impact to Channel 2 Action News: “It sounded like an explosion, it was really loud… I saw the car that barreled right through the front door.”

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said both the driver and passenger were alert and conscious when emergency crews arrived and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

“To the best of our knowledge, there was no medical emergency that caused this,” McPhilamy said. “The fire marshal is inspecting the building for structural damage to ensure it’s safe before anyone is allowed back inside.”

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.