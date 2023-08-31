Atlanta airport gives all clear after suspicious package investigated

ATLANTA — Police have given the “all clear” after investigating a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta Police Department Explosive Ordinance Division responded to the airport’s international terminal Thursday morning to investigate.

Authorities closed the road to the terminal while officers investigated.

Airport officials are gearing up for Labor Day weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen almost 450,000 passengers during the Labor Day weekend from Thursday, August 31, to Tuesday, September 5.

They expect Friday to be the busiest travel day with a projected 330,000 passengers passing through security checkpoints.

