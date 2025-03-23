Suspended UGA Lineman arrested after crashing into Watkinsville apartment complex

OCONEE COUNTY — A suspended University of Georgia football player has been arrested following a car crash into a Watkinsville apartment complex. Offensive lineman Marques Easley, 19, is facing charges of reckless conduct and reckless driving.

The arrest comes just days after Georgia announced Easley and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle had both been suspended indefinitely following separate driving violations. Easley appeared in two games for the Bulldogs during the 2023 season.

According to the incident report, Easley lost control of his 2021 Dodge Challenger, which left the roadway and struck a power box and two parked vehicles. While Easley told officers he had been driving between 25 and 30 miles per hour, investigators say physical evidence at the scene, including tire marks, suggested he had been “laying drag.”

Easley was booked into the Oconee County Jail on Friday afternoon and released less than 30 minutes later on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

The incident is the latest in a series of traffic-related issues involving Georgia football players.