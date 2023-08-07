Suspects break door with sledgehammer before stealing ATM from Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after burglars made a clean getaway with an ATM from an Atlanta business.

The break-in happened early Sunday morning at a convenience store on Jonesboro Road.

Atlanta Police said officers noticed damage to the front door of the business. When the store owner arrived, he told police that an ATM had been stolen.

The investigation revealed that a white sedan backed into the business’s parking lot, according to APD. Several men got out of the car and reportedly damaged the front door with a sledgehammer.

Authorities said the burglars went inside the store and stole the ATM, before leaving in the white sedan.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the burglary.





©2023 Cox Media Group