Suspects accused of trying to cut their way into Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after two people allegedly attempted to break into the perimeter of the Fulton County Jail.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects attempted to cut through a section of the jail’s perimeter fence in an effort to gain access to the property.

Deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene and arrested one suspect. A second suspect remained at large as of the latest report.

Officials have not released details about why the suspects were allegedly trying to access the jail.

The sheriff’s office said no inmates escaped during the incident and there was no threat to the security of the facility.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects, and charges against the person in custody have not yet been announced.

The investigation remains ongoing.