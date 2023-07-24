Suspected shoplifter pepper sprays employees at Atlanta Old Navy

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after an alleged shoplifter pepper-sprayed employees at a clothing store.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Old Navy on Peachtree Road.

Once officers arrived, they learned that a suspected shoplifter pepper-sprayed the staff.

Police have not said how many people were pepper-sprayed or what led up to the incident.

The alleged shoplifter ran away before the police arrived.

WSB has reached out to Gap, Inc. which owns Old Navy for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

