DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A couple of suspected carjackers are seriously injured after a police chase late Wednesday in a stolen car in DeKalb County.

The chase ends with the stolen car crashing into three other vehicles at the intersection of Rockbridge and Allgood Roads.

Another person not involved in the chase receives minor injuries. The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation of the chase and crash.

Dekalb police are investigating the initial carjacking.