Suspect in wig robs bank at gunpoint, gets away with over $30,000

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a person they say robbed a bank at gunpoint and took $30,000.

Atlanta police are asking for your help to locate the suspect photographed.

APD said on September 2, at approximately 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Truist Bank on 3790 Princeton Lakes Pkwy. SW.

Police said a suspect, pictured wearing a pink top, sunglasses, and a wig, entered the bank and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the suspect fired at least one shot.

Police said the suspect was able to go behind the counter and steal between $30,000 - $40,000.

No injuries were reported.

Police said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Police said there is up to $2,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

