Local

Suspect wanted for two burglaries in one night in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett burglary suspect

DULUTH – Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

On September 28, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect entered the North Georgia Urgent Care facility at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

Detectives believe the same individual also forced entry into a neighboring business just moments before. The suspect stole approximately $7,200 from his two burglaries.

He is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Click here for photos.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!