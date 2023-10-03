Suspect wanted for two burglaries in one night in Gwinnett County

DULUTH – Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
On September 28, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect entered the North Georgia Urgent Care facility at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
Detectives believe the same individual also forced entry into a neighboring business just moments before. The suspect stole approximately $7,200 from his two burglaries.
He is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Click here for photos.
©2023 Cox Media Group