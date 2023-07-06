Local

Suspect wanted in multiple counties in custody after hours-long standoff with Barrow County deputies

Barrow County standoff

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff with deputies Wednesday afternoon.

BCSO said Daniel Stanley Green was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called out to a Bethlehem home on Angie Way about a wanted person. When they arrived, Green had barricaded himself inside the home.

He was taken into custody after hiding from deputies.

BCSO said he was already wanted in Walton County for Aggravated Assault and Battery FV, and wanted for two felonies and four misdemeanors in Gwinnett County.

Green will now have charges in Barrow County.

