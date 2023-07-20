Suspect sought after robbery at Gainesville bank

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

Police said they were called to the Truist Bank on Shallowford Road on Thursday around 10 a.m. in regard to a robbery.

The investigation revealed that a woman went inside the bank, gave a note to a teller demanding money, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

We’re waiting to hear more from authorities on a description of the woman and whether she left on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

