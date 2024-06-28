Suspect smashes into 5 cars during chase before crashing near Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA — A chase with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office through downtown Atlanta ended in a crash in front of the Georgia State Capitol on Friday afternoon.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke with a deputy who says he saw a car speeding down I-75 southbound and making dangerous lane changes, so he tried pulling him over.

Instead of stopping, they say the driver sped off and the deputy began chasing him.

Investigators say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, crashed into one car on the interstate before crashing into four more cars near the Capitol building.

Authorities were able to perform a PIT maneuver on the car near the Capitol to stop the driver and arrest him.

They say he was wanted by Atlanta police for an assault, but did not comment on what led up to that.

He reportedly told deputies that he sped off from them because of previous bad encounters with police.

The man’s girlfriend was also in the car and is listed as the owner of the car.

No injuries were reported.