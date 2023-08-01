Suspect shot by Brookhaven police dies at hospital

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department said multiple officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a busy entertainment district Monday night.

Police said one person was shot in the area of the Town Brookhaven shopping center at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said the suspect later died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“We have found video. Not only the officer’s body-worn camera that the GBI will be using, but cameras in the area they are looking at to see if they too help capture any of the incident or the scene,” Gurley said.

Brookhaven police confirmed they have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in to assist.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or said what led to the shooting.

Police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

©2023 Cox Media Group