Suspect police say shoved GA Bass Pro Shop manager trying to stop robbery identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have identified one of two men accused of stealing more than $2,500 in merchandise from a Bass Pro Shop and shoving the store’s manager out of the way.

Gwinnett County police said on July 2, two men entered the Bass Pro Shop on Sugarloaf Parkway.

While in the store, officials said the suspects grabbed four items valued at over $2,636 and bypassed the cash register.

According to the surveillance video, the store manager tried to stop the suspects from leaving but was pushed out of the way.

Police said the two men were seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag 2ER3281.

On Friday, police said they have identified McKinley Singletary, 42, as one of the suspects. McKinley has been charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting. Police are still searching for Singleton.

The other suspect has still not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

