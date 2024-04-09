Suspect jumps out of car after Gwinnett road rage shooting, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating after a road rage suspect jumped out of a moving vehicle.

On March 9, officers received a call regarding an aggravated assault. The victim was on the phone with 911 trying to report a road rage incident when the suspect allegedly shot at the victim multiple times.

Authorities did not provide the exact location of where the incident occurred.

Gwinnett officials used Flock cameras in the area to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Cameras captured the moment the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away.

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

