Suspect identified in theft of service dog in Cobb County

Cobb County police have identified a suspect in the theft of a car with a service dog in it earlier this month.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 p.m. on July 11, officers were called out to the Swifty Save gas station on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.

Police said a driver went into the store and returned to find his car had been taken.

Cobb County police identified 40-year-old Simeon Statam of Marietta as a suspect in this theft.

Statam has not been arrested as law enforcement continues to search for him.

The dog and car were still missing as of Friday.

