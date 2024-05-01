Suspect hides inside Gwinnett car dealership until it closes, steals iPad, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly stole from a car dealership.

According to police, the man robbed the Hennessy Lexus location on Satellite Boulevard in Duluth on April 12.

Surveillance footage from the car dealership shows the suspect hiding himself inside the dealership until was closed, spending several hours inside, according to police.

Then, around 8:33 p.m. that night, police say he stole keys and an iPad before leaving the dealership.

Officers believe the suspect is between 20 to 30 years old and was seen on surveillance footage wearing a black and white shirt, black shoes and a blue shirt or jacket to cover his head.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call GCPD at 770-513-5300.

For those who want to submit information anonymously, calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

