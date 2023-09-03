Suspect dead after shooting 5 people, including 3-year-old and 15-year-old, at home, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed five people are recovering at a hospital after they say an 18-year-old shot them. The suspect then shot and killed himself, according to investigators.

Police said the shooting happened at a home off Adkins Road in northwest Atlanta sometime after 10 a.m.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said there was a dispute inside the home escalated into gunfire. Three adults, a 15-year-old and a three-year-old were shot and taken to the hospital. All victims are stable.

None of the victim’s names have been released. Police said two other children were inside the home but were not injured.

Hampton said the suspect shot himself and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police have not confirmed how the suspect and the victims knew each other.

However, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said this is the latest domestic dispute that his officers have responded to recently.

