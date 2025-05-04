Suspect in custody after brief police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A man is in custody following a brief but intense police chase in Cobb County late Friday night that began when he refused to stop for a traffic violation, authorities said.

The incident started when officers attempted to pull over the driver of a white SUV, who then fled the scene on foot, prompting a foot pursuit. The chase ended at the intersection of Dallas Highway and Villa Rica Way, where officers with weapons drawn, continued the pursuit on foot.

A police K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the search and successfully helped locate and detain the suspect.

The man’s identity has not been released, and police have not confirmed what charges he may face. It also remains unclear why officers initially attempted the traffic stop.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.