Suspect in custody after being barricaded inside of Howell Mill Road apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they have a suspect in custody after an hours-long standoff Thursday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police confirmed they have the gunman in custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment at 1016 Howell Mill Road Northwest.

Officers were called out to the location about a dispute with injuries.

It appears a suspect was barricaded inside one of the units.

Police did not release details on what led to the standoff or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.





