Suspect barricaded inside DeKalb County home; public ask to avoid area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — WSB is learning more details about the heavy police presence in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

SWAT is on the scene of a person barricaded inside the home along Memorial Drive and W Mountain Street.

A video appears show dozens of DeKalb County patrol cars swarming a neighborhood Monday night.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Although there is no active threat to the community, DKPD is urging the public to stay clear of the area near 960 Meadow Rock Drive.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

