Suspect arrested for gunning down 20-year-old inside Family Dollar in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Family Dollar in Clayton County earlier this year is now in custody.

Lem Johnson IV, 20, was dropped off at the store on Riverdale Road by his mother in early February. Moments later, someone walked into the store and shot him, the family told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Investigators say Johnson’s body was found on the floor of the Family Dollar with several gunshot wounds.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced that a suspect, Montevious Garrison, had been arrested on Thursday night.

“I personally just got off the phone with the victim’s mother letting her know she can rest easy knowing our #1 Murder suspect Montevious Garrison is now in custody,” Allen said in a statement. “Just last week, I told the mother we would find her son’s murderer very soon.”

On Thursday, Newnan police officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when they found Garrison with a gun that had been modified with a switch.

He was taken into custody and is being held in the Coweta County Jail before being extradited to the Clayton County Jail.



