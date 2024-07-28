Local

Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in midtown Atlanta

Atlanta police cruiser

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

APD said officers were called out to a domestic situation on Peachtree Street just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, they spoke with the victim who gave officers a description of the suspect.

The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, but after police searched the area, they found him.

Once he was spotted, the suspect ran away from officers and as he was running, he started shooting at the officers.

An officer shot back, hitting the suspect in the arm.

The suspect is stable at Grady and he is in police custody.

No officers were injured.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!