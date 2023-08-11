Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside midtown Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police surrounded a midtown Atlanta apartment building after a man barricaded himself inside.

Officers said at 3:46 p.m. they were called to the Radius West apartments on 464 Bishop Street Northwest near Atlantic Station for a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they were alerted by a woman’s family members that she was possibly being held against her will by her boyfriend inside their apartment.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect and based on what they were hearing from the suspect inside the apartment, and what was being communicated to them by the victim’s family members, it was determined the suspect was holding the victim against her will.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the location and got into the apartment.

A 34-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and the 31-year-old female victim was found with no apparent injuries.

The suspect was charged with false imprisonment and taken to the Fulton County jail.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.

