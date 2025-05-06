Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting could be offered plea deal

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A possible plea deal is in the works for the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

At a hearing in Barrow County Tuesday for Colt Gray attorneys indicated they’re working on a deal to avoid a trial. The 15-year-old faces 55 charges in connection with the shooting that killed two students and two teachers. Gray appeared via video, but did not speak during the hearing.

The defense is looking to October for a plea hearing.

Judge Primm seems to agree on the timeline, noting that it would keep the proceedings from adding to publicity surrounding the September trial of Colt’s father, Colin Gray, who is also charged in the incident.

Coach Ricky Aspinwall was one of the teachers killed in the shooting. His father, Richard Aspinwall Sr. says what he wants to see happen in this case. “The public need to see this through, all they way. Period.”