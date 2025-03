ROSWELL, GA — The suspect accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte February 7 at the Ace Pickleball Club has been denied bond.

23-year-old Edward Espinoza appeared briefly in a Fulton County courtroom with his lawyer this morning.

He argued Espinoza needs mental healthcare the Fulton County Jail is not providing.

The judge decided Espinoza is a flight risk and is a danger to the community.