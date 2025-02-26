Survey scores Atlanta as one of the worst states to raise a family

ATLANTA, GA — When it comes to best states to raise a family, Georgia is not ranked very high according to a WalletHub survey.

In fact, Georgia comes in at # 40 out of 50 states.

The study considered factors such as family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

While Georgia scored relatively well in family fun at #21, the state lagged behind in other areas like health and safety, education and child care, and affordability.

However, in 2024, WalletHub survey ranked Atlanta as the top city in the nation for singles!

The best state on the list to raise a family is Massachusetts, followed by Minnesota and North Dakota.

The worst states is New Mexico, followed by Mississippi and West Virginia.