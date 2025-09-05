Survey finds Georgia faculty applying for jobs in other states

ATLANTA — The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has released a new survey examining faculty in Georgia.

Matthey Boedy, state president of the AAUP, said the survey shows many Georgia faculty members are applying for jobs outside the state.

“The survey shows that there is a large segment of faculty in Georgia that is just afraid. Afraid of the future, afraid of attacks, afraid of what is happening on a federal level,” Boedy said.

The University System of Georgia has not responded so far.