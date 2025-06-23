Local

Supreme Court set to rule on major cases before summer recess

By WSB Radio News Staff
Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot
File: U.S. Supreme Court (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to issue decisions on nearly a dozen major cases before its term ends later this month.

Key rulings include a challenge to the Affordable Care Act that could eliminate free preventive health services for nearly 40 million Americans. The Court will also decide whether lower courts can block a Trump-era order to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants.

Other pending cases involve a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, parental challenges to LGBTQ+ content in public school curricula, and a law requiring users to verify their age before accessing adult websites, a measure critics say raises privacy concerns.

Final decisions are expected before the court’s summer recess.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

