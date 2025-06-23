Supreme Court set to rule on major cases before summer recess

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to issue decisions on nearly a dozen major cases before its term ends later this month.

Key rulings include a challenge to the Affordable Care Act that could eliminate free preventive health services for nearly 40 million Americans. The Court will also decide whether lower courts can block a Trump-era order to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants.

Other pending cases involve a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, parental challenges to LGBTQ+ content in public school curricula, and a law requiring users to verify their age before accessing adult websites, a measure critics say raises privacy concerns.

Final decisions are expected before the court’s summer recess.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story