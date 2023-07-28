Summer vacation is over as some North Georgia school districts head back to school Friday

The end of summer break is officially here as the first school districts in north Georgia return to school.

Friday is the first day for hundreds of students in Chattooga, Commerce City, Jefferson City and Rome City schools.

Safety is on the minds of many parents with kids heading back to the classroom.

Over the summer, hundreds of school resource officers worked at a Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security conference.

This school year, all public schools in Georgia must practice active-shooter and intruder drills in the fall as well as file safety plans with the state.

GEMA director says law enforcement having quick access to maps, room numbers and contact information can prevent confusion.

For parents in Commerce City Schools district, there’s a new app that officials want you to know about. “Rooms” allows the schools’ teachers to communicate with their students’ parents. You can download the app for Android and iPhone.

The district also is reminding parents to check that they signed their student up for bus transportation. Students must have their ID tags in order to ride the buses. Contact the district’s transportation department at 706-335-5500 if you need to make any changes.

For Jefferson City Schools, police are reminding families and residents about slowing down in school zones. There will be operational speed cameras around all schools starting Friday.





