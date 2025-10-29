Study finds Georgia in a caregiving crisis

ATLANTA — New research shows Georgia is in the midst of a caregiving crisis, with nearly one in three adults in the state caring for a loved one with complex medical needs.

A study published by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving finds about 30% of Georgia adults are providing unpaid care for adults or children with serious health conditions or disabilities. Three-quarters of those caregivers assist with at least one essential daily task such as bathing, dressing, or helping someone use the bathroom.

Dr. Michael Gabriel, National Medical Director with Carelon Palliative Care, says the demands are taking a toll. “There’s physical exhaustion with fatigue, sleep changes, withdrawing from things that they normally do, poor appetite,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel says many caregivers are providing unpaid support while also balancing work, family, and daily responsibilities. “They’re trying to manage their own lives while caring for loved ones with complex needs,” he said.

More than half of those surveyed say caregiving has led to financial strain, including out-of-pocket medical costs, home adjustments, daily supplies, and lost wages. Gabriel says caregivers often overlook their own needs in the process. “Caregivers want to do the best thing for their loved ones, but in doing that they run the risk of neglecting their own needs as well,” he said.

Dr. Gabriel says the findings show how caregiving is becoming a growing burden in Georgia and across the country.

