Students protesting at Morehouse College ahead of Biden commencement speech

ATLANTA — Students are protesting on the Morehouse College campus on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit.

Morehouse College invited Biden to deliver the commencement speech at Sunday’s ceremony. The students say their protests are “a wake-up call” for the college not taking back its invitation.

Students held their first protest outside Morehouse College President David Thomas’ home Friday morning. A second protest and sit-in rally is scheduled for later Friday.

A huge security presence is expected on Sunday as the college braces for the possibility of other protests for Biden’s visit.

Thomas said on Thursday that he would shut down the commencement ceremony on the spot if disruptions get out of hand rather than allow police to remove student protesters in zip ties during Biden’s speech.

“What we won’t allow is disruptive behavior that prevents the ceremony or services from proceeding, in a manner that those in attendance can partake and enjoy. So for example, prolonged shouting down of the president as he is speaking,” Thomas said.

Morehouse’s decision to invite Biden to give the commencement speech has been met with mixed reaction.

Some members of the faculty, alumni, and students have signed an online petition, citing Biden and the speech. Morehouse President Dr. David A. Thomas said the university is honored to have him.

