Students, parents fight to keep Atlanta Public Schools superintendent on the job with petition

ATLANTA — Students and parents are fighting to keep the current Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools on the job.

Earlier in June, the school board decided to move on from Dr. Lisa Herring.

Anthony Mitchell is like many former and current students throughout Metro Atlanta, who are upset with how the Atlanta Public School Board is treating Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

“I thought it was best for people to see a young face speak out,” Mitchell said.

The board chose to not renew its contract with Dr. Herring for 2024. She has only been in the position since May 2020.

A reason was not given for their decision, but Mitchell believes he knows why.

“By saying one of the reasons why they weren’t going to renew it because of COVID is crazy, due to her shutting down the schools and making sure the students are safe,” said Mitchell.

That is why Mitchell started an on-line petition, in support of Dr. Herring.

“We really just wanted to bring notice to this situation,” he said.

Within days, more than 2,300 peopled signed it.

“Just like that, it took off stream,” said Mitchell.

Derrick Grissom lives in Metro Atlanta, and he is one of those who signed the petition.

“I think that Dr. Herring, from what I can see is doing an outstanding job, considering the fact that she’s only been in the role three years and came during COVID.”

Grissom said Dr. Herring has done so much within her short tenure. She partnered with major tech companies to increase graduation rates.

“I think that the 2022 graduation rate of 84%, the highest in APS history and on par with the state of Georgia, that’s huge,” Grissom said.

The board did not comment on this petition, but earlier in June, they released the following statement:

“The Board and Dr. Herring remain committed to the students, families, and employees of Atlanta Public Schools.”

Their goal is to reach 2,500 signatures. Once they reach that number, they will present the petition to the school board.

