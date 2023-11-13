Student shot in Clarke County neighborhood before school

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood that injured a student.

Clarke County School District officials said one of their students was shot in a local neighborhood sometime Monday morning before school.

Authorities have not provided the condition and identity of the victim. The district did not identify which school the student attends or where the shooting took place.

“Counselors are on hand to speak with students who may have witnessed this event,” district officials said. “Please keep our students in your thoughts.”









