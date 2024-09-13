Student arrested for bringing gun to Gwinnett County middle school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Duluth Middle School was arrested on Friday after coming to school with a gun, school district officials said.

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials and police held a news conference on Friday to discuss the incident.

Officials say other students reported to administrators that the student had a gun.

Investigators say the weapon is a semi-automatic 9mm pistol.

The student, who has not been identified, will be facing criminal charges through juvenile court. It’s unclear what exact charges he will face.

Parents are being encouraged to check their children’s backpacks and monitoring their social media accounts.

District officials say there are no metal detectors in their schools, but they are exploring the possibility of using them.