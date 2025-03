ATLANTA — A cold front is on its way to Georgia that will produce strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Christina Edwards says wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour will arrive on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the rain and thunderstorms.

The rain will dry out early Wednesday morning bringing lower temperatures by the afternoon.

