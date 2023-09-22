Street reopens after broken gas line causes road to burst into flames

ATLANTA — Sylvan Road is back open to traffic after a gas line broke on Wednesday.

Flames burst through the pavement and baked the asphalt for at least an hour after a piece of construction equipment sparked the fire around 10:30 a.m.

“The flames were pretty extensive because of a boring rig and a tractor that was in the area,” said Holly Lovett from Atlanta Gas Light.

Atlanta Gas Light repaired the four-inch plastic main that broke, but crews had to wait for the area to cool, then pump the water from the fire department.

The City of Atlanta Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that Sylvan Road Southwest from Estes Drive Southwest to Perkerson Road Southwest was fully reopened.

Once the gas line was fixed, crews had to repair the road.

Montia Godlock and her coworker said they were hired to make sure all the workers who stayed all night Thursday were safe as Atlanta Gas Light and the Georgia Department of Transportation restored Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta.

“We’ve been out here since 11:30 yesterday morning,” said Godlock. “We were out here for a long time but now that it’s open. Everyone is safe and sound.”

As business owners evacuated, they hoped for the best. And good Samaritans helped daycare workers get 15 children to safety.

Now, the gas is back on and the daycare has reopened.

All closure signs have been removed and lanes are back open.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group