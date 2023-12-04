Stray cat test positive for rabies in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A stray cat that was captured by a DeKalb County resident has tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 in the Willow Lake Drive area.

The county reported that a resident was trying to put a stray cat inside a pet carrier when he was bitten on his chin and finger.

According to DeKalb officials, the stray cat later tested positive for rabies.

Officials state that Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. Rabies affects the brain. It’s usually contracted from animal to animal but can be passed from animals to people.

The county wants to remind residents to make sure pets are up to date on vaccinations and to eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans.

Residents should vaccinate pets every year and register the tags with DeKalb County Animal Control.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

To report any animal bite contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996.