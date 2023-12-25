‘Stranger Things’ to start production in metro Atlanta following actors, writers strike, sources say

ATLANTA — The team behind the iconic Netflix series, “Stranger Things” is preparing to head back to Hawkins for their fifth and final season.

Show officials told Variety that production is set to begin in early January, although the start date is still subject to change.

“Stranger Things,” one of Netflix’s most streamed shows of all time, has filmed each of its first four seasons in Georgia and was set to film its upcoming fifth and final season in metro Atlanta before the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild went on strike in May.

When WGA announced it was going on strike, series showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, collectively known as The Duffer Brothers, announced they would not begin filming until the writers’ strike ended.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out,” the brothers tweeted.

According to Variety, the entire cast of the series is expected to return, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

The final season is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.