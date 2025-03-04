Stranger targets students at Gwinnett County high school prompting warning from principal

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County school officials issue a warning after reports of a stranger targeting high school students online.

In a letter to students and families at Seckinger High School near Buford, Principal Jimmy Fisher said parents need to pay close attention to their child’s online and social media activity.

He reported that a stranger had used social media to contact some students, inviting them to meet at various locations in the county. The suspect eventually showed up at the school and has been issued a criminal trespass warning.

Officials haven’t released his name or any info on why he was communicating with students.

School resource officers and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Fisher ends the letter encouraging everyone that if they “See Something, Say Something”.

“As a reminder, please let us know if you or your student sees or hears about something troubling and/or a threat to our school community. You can report your concerns anonymously through “GCPS Tips,” our mobile app, or through desktop or laptop web browsers at P3Campus.com/5105. Apple users can download GCPS Tips via the “App Store.” Android users can find it in “Google Play.” You can also share anonymous concerns by texting “GCPS” to 738477.”