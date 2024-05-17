ATLANTA, Ga. — We’re tracking rain showers and the potential for storms in north Georgia Friday.

Storms possible Friday with potential for more strong storms this weekend (NWS Atlanta)

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said the severe weather risk could increase overnight and into Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Much cooler today with highs mainly in the low 70s

An isolated storm possible late today south

Severe weather risk goes up overnight and especially into tomorrow as a warm front lifts north

Rain with embedded isolated strong and severe storms possible: damaging wind gusts, hail (brief tornado risk should stay to our south)

A few lingering showers Sunday

Drier and warmer early next week

