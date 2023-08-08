Storms damage homes, knock out power throughout metro Atlanta Monday

ATLANTA — Storms moved across metro Atlanta Monday afternoon, knocking down lots of trees that damaged homes and businesses and knocked out power for thousands of customers.
We received many photos from viewers through email and our social media pages.
One photo showed a tree that crashed into a house in DeKalb County, damaging the roof.
Another viewer sent in a photo that covered a home on Flat Shoals Road.
The arm that supports traffic lights at the intersection of Lanier Parkway and Pilgrim Mill Road in Cumming was knocked into the intersection by storms.
And a photo submitted by a WSB viewer shows a tree that was knocked into a home in Stone Mountain.
