Storms damage homes, knock out power throughout metro Atlanta Monday

ATLANTA — Storms moved across metro Atlanta Monday afternoon, knocking down lots of trees that damaged homes and businesses and knocked out power for thousands of customers.

Tree down in metro Atlanta after storms (via WSB-TV)

We received many photos from viewers through email and our social media pages.

One photo showed a tree that crashed into a house in DeKalb County, damaging the roof.

Tree down on a home in DeKalb County

Another viewer sent in a photo that covered a home on Flat Shoals Road.

Tree crushing home on Flat Shoals Road

The arm that supports traffic lights at the intersection of Lanier Parkway and Pilgrim Mill Road in Cumming was knocked into the intersection by storms.

And a photo submitted by a WSB viewer shows a tree that was knocked into a home in Stone Mountain.

Tree down on a house in Stone Mountain





