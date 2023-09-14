Storm-swept puppies rescued after being trapped 20-feet down drainage pipe

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two puppies are recovering after they were swept away into a storm drain in Paulding County.

Neighbors said they could hear the puppies crying Wednesday and immediately called for help.

The puppies were ultimately found stuck nearly 20 feet underground.

The pups were caught in a two-foot-wide pipe and the nearest manhole was about 60 feet away.

It “made the rescue complicated and dangerous for first responders,” Paulding County Fire and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post.

With the help of Cobb County firefighters, both of the puppies were successfully rescued.

“Congratulations to the courageous firefighters, who have specialized confined space training and equipment, who worked for more than an hour to make the save. Great job brothers!” the post read.

