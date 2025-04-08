Stone Mountain man gets two life sentences for murdering his boss

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A Stone Mountain man gets two life sentences, plus five years to serve consecutively for murdering his boss in 2023.

23-year-old Yamir Paul Thomas was found guilty of killing 57-year-old Donald Crenshaw at his home in 2023. According to investigators, the two worked together at Church’s Chicken where Crenshaw was the general manager. The two men apparently got into a fight at the restaurant the afternoon of the murder.

According to a release from DeKalb County police, “Investigators reviewed doorbell surveillance videos from the house and saw Mr. Crenshaw and Defendant Thomas had arrived at the house and went inside shortly before 11:30 the night before. Footage showed Crenshaw briefly went back out to his car at about 11:35 p.m. Five minutes later, Defendant Thomas was captured leaving the house with a handgun sticking out of his pocket. Thomas left in the victim’s car, but returned to the house around 11:58 p.m. Defendant Thomas went back inside and video showed him leave the house again a short time later carrying a wallet with cash sticking out of it.”

Additionally, a search of Thomas’s phone revealed he had searched for “What’s the sentencing range for second degree murder?” And, “Can fugitives get jobs?”

His fingerprints were also found on the driver’s side door of Crenshaw’s stolen car.

In an interview with detectives, Thomas admitted to shooting Crenshaw, but claimed it was in self-defense.