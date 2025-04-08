Local

Stone Mountain man gets two life sentences for murdering his boss

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jail Stone Mountain man get two life sentences for murdering his boss (Allan Swart/iStock )
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A Stone Mountain man gets two life sentences, plus five years to serve consecutively for murdering his boss in 2023.

23-year-old Yamir Paul Thomas was found guilty of killing 57-year-old Donald Crenshaw at his home in 2023. According to investigators, the two worked together at Church’s Chicken where Crenshaw was the general manager. The two men apparently got into a fight at the restaurant the afternoon of the murder.

According to a release from DeKalb County police, “Investigators reviewed doorbell surveillance videos from the house and saw Mr. Crenshaw and Defendant Thomas had arrived at the house and went inside shortly before 11:30 the night before. Footage showed Crenshaw briefly went back out to his car at about 11:35 p.m. Five minutes later, Defendant Thomas was captured leaving the house with a handgun sticking out of his pocket. Thomas left in the victim’s car, but returned to the house around 11:58 p.m. Defendant Thomas went back inside and video showed him leave the house again a short time later carrying a wallet with cash sticking out of it.”

Additionally, a search of Thomas’s phone revealed he had searched for “What’s the sentencing range for second degree murder?” And, “Can fugitives get jobs?”

His fingerprints were also found on the driver’s side door of Crenshaw’s stolen car.

In an interview with detectives, Thomas admitted to shooting Crenshaw, but claimed it was in self-defense.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!