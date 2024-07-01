Stolen truck recovered, suspect arrested in Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen truck was returned to its owner after Duluth police caught the man suspected of stealing it.

On Thursday, June 20, at around 4 p.m., Gwinnett police contacted Duluth police about a stolen truck.

The white Dodge Ram was reported stolen off Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and was expected to be entering Duluth.

An officer spotted the truck on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. near Abbotts Bridge Road and followed it into the Goodwill parking lot.

The suspect immediately got out of the truck and ran.

Officers were able to capture him on Abbotts Bridge Road.

Gwinnett police took custody of the man and returned the truck to its owner.



