Stolen drainpipe uncovers meth trafficking at Ga. home, sheriff’s office says

Thomas Faulkner, Will Amerson ( Monroe Co. Jail)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a stolen drainpipe recently led them to a meth trafficking bust in Monroe County.

Deputies said they were called to a home on McMullen Road regarding a stolen drainpipe and gate.

The investigation led authorities to Boxankle Road where they reportedly found the pipe that was installed at a home.

While deputies were searching the property, they found an ATV that had been reported stolen out of Bibb County, a stolen U-haul trailer and 32 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials arrested Will Amerson for trafficking methamphetamine, theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and drug-related objects. Thomas Faulkner was arrested for theft by taking.

Both Amerson and Faulkner are being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

